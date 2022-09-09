Major League Fishing (MLF) is set to visit Onamia and Mille Lacs Lake next week, Sept. 10-15, for the seventh and final regular-season event of the 2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour season – the Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota.
The six-day event, hosted by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, will showcase 80 of the top professional anglers in the world, who will be competing for a purse of more than $805,000, including a top payout of $100,000 and valuable points in hopes of qualifying for REDCREST IV, the Bass Pro Tour championship.
While Mille Lacs Lake has seen plenty of fishing tournaments over the years, this event will mark the first time that MLF will hold an event on the storied fishery. The tournament will feature the MLF catch, weigh, immediate-release format in which anglers catch as much weight as they can each day, while also feeling the pressure and intensity of the SCORETRACKER leaderboard. The tournament will be filmed for broadcast on the Discovery Channel in November.
After six events down in the 2022 Bass Pro Tour regular season and just one event remaining, reigning 2021 Bally Bet Angler of the Year (AOY) Jacob Wheeler again sits in first place in the 2022 AOY Race with 459 points, while the 2020 AOY Jordan Lee sits behind Wheeler in second place with 394 points. Dayton, Tennessee’s Andy Morgan resides in third with 373 points, while Lorena, Texas’ Alton Jones currently sits in fourth place with 356.5 points. Florida pro Randall Tharp rounds out the top five with 352 points.
Anglers will launch each day at 7:30 a.m. from Eddy’s Resort, located at 41334 Shakopee Lake Road in Onamia. Each day’s General Tire Takeout will be held at the Resort, beginning at 4 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online.
On Championship Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4:30-6 p.m. MLF will host a celebration event for fans of all ages, inviting fans to come out and celebrate with the professional anglers from the Bass Pro Tour as they crown the champion of the Bally Bet Stage Seven on Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota.
The first 50 youth anglers 10 and under in attendance will receive a free Pure Fishing Shakespeare Kid’s Rod and Reel combo. The final 10 Championship Round Bass Pro Tour anglers will be on hand at the trophy celebration to meet and greet fans, sign autographs and take selfies.
The MLF NOW! broadcast team of Chad McKee, Marty Stone and J.T. Kenney will break down the extended action on all six days of competition.
Television coverage of the Bally Bet Stage Seven on Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota will premiere as a two-hour episode at 7 a.m. ET, on Saturday, Nov. 19 on the Discovery Channel.
For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
