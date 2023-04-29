Are you itchin’ to go fishin’?

Fishing opener is upon us and many of us are just chomping at the bit to get out and fish on open water.
For those of you who do not know, fishing opener is on Saturday, May 13. As we prepare to venture out on open water, we need to remind ourselves of the impact Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) have on our lakes and rivers.
AIS are an ever-increasing hazard to our lakes and rivers. Thus, as spring and summer are approaching, we need to remember that AIS are a problem, a human problem. Because AIS are a human-caused issue, it is important we know what to do to protect our water resources. In 2022 there were no new known infestations in Aitkin County. The Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District (ACSWCD) goal for the year is to continue the good work and have no new known infestations in 2023. Currently, Aitkin County only has seven reported infested lakes. To find these lakes check out our website at www.aitkincountyswcd.org and click the EDD maps link to view the infested lakes map.
AIS can spread in many different ways. AIS can attach to your boats, boat trailers, kayaks, buckets and/or waders. Even bait and yard waste can contain AIS and cause infestations. There are so many ways that AIS can attach and infest, it is important to pay attention to all of these items. Once we know where to look, we can take the steps to remove them and prevent the spread. We may not be able to eradicate them, but we can all take steps to prevent the spread.
Some ways to prevent the spread is the classic phrase of “Clean, Drain, Dry.” But what does that really mean?
CLEAN, DRAIN, DRY
Clean: Be sure to remove all foreign material from all water related equipment. Foreign materials could be zebra mussels, any and all aquatic plants, mud (mud can carry many invasive critters) and any other invasive species.
Drain: When it comes to water-related equipment, be sure to remove any plugs and drain the live well. Remember, it is Minnesota state law to leave drain plugs out while transporting.
Dry: Wipe out areas of the boat that do not drain completely. Many live wells leave a little water in them that could host AIS.
The best option is to DRY everything before going into another water body. They are Aquatic Invasive Species, so if you remove the Aqua (water) you decrease their chance of survival. The recommended time to dry is five days if you do not decontaminate it in other ways.
You can decontaminate your watercraft with high pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120oF for two minutes or 140oF for 10 seconds.) Aitkin County has three decontamination units around the county that are operated by trained inspectors to assist boaters who are coming from infested waters. Decontaminations are free to the public.
Search “DNR decon” for locations of decontamination sites around Aitkin and Minnesota.
As you get ready to deploy your boats for fishing opener, or are putting in docks and lifts; remember the key components of minimizing the spread of AIS.
Check ALL of the problem areas! Check your anchor and lines, live well, transom well, hull, rollers, axle and lower unit/propeller and do not transport water from lake to lake.
Let’s all do our part to protect our lakes and rivers!
