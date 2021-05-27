Although the catch and release bass season opened with the regular game fish opener on May 15, the official bass opener is still the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend – this weekend.
The regulations on Mille Lacs in particular is a limit of three fish, they can be smallmouth or largemouth or in aggregate. All bass must be under 17 inches in length to harvest. Any fish over 17 inches must be immediately released. Statewide regulations for bass are six fish in any combination of largemouth or smallmouth.
BASS IN TRANSITION
Speaking with Jim from Jim DeRosa’s Smallmouth Bass Guide Service last week, DeRosa said that bass are in transition.
“The water temperatures are anywhere from 58 degrees in the main lake to 65 degrees in the shallower water, and it’s all happened in the last 10 days.,” he said. “We’re fishing like it’s the early part of June; that’s how far ahead we are right now. I attribute that to the early ice out and this warm stretch of weather we’ve had lately.”
Smallmouth bass in particular will spawn in the low to mid-60-degree water temperatures, and right now, certain areas of the lake are in that range. Not all bass will spawn at the same time on Mille Lacs. Because it is such a huge body of water, the fish will spawn at different times depending on the water temperature in any given part of the lake.
MILLE LACS RATED #1 BY BASSMASTER MAGAZINE
Mille Lacs Lake was rated number six on the nation’s top bass lakes according to Bassmaster Magazine. After the massive success of that event, Mille Lacs shocked the angling world and went straight to being rated number one in 2017, leaving some of the most storied bass fisheries in history in its wake. With that, Bassmaster returned for a second year in a row to hold another successful Angler of the Year Championship event on Mille Lacs in the fall of 2017.
WHERE TO FISH
As far as where to find the fish on Mille Lacs, DeRosa went on to say, “Right now, you can get pre-spawn fish, you can get fish that are transitioning to making the spawning beds and there are even a few fish on the beds in different areas of the lake.”
Pre-spawn fish are the fish that are coming out of the deeper areas of the lake that they have spent the winter in and are moving toward the area they will eventually bed. These areas could include deeper rock areas, deep rock to sand transitions and sand to shallower rock areas. Pre-spawn fish can be some of the heaviest fish of the year as they are laden with eggs. It’s recommended to handle these fish gently and release them immediately so that they can still go and successfully lay their eggs after being caught.
