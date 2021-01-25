The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s 17th annual Ice Fishing Contest is on Saturday, Feb. 6, from noon-3 p.m.
Catch a fish from any public lake in Minnesota, and enter it in the contest to win cash, gift cards to Cuyuna Lakes’ bars and restaurants, prize packages and more. Over $4,000 in prizes will be awarded.
CONTEST RULES
To be eligible for the fishing contest, you must register on the FishDonkey app, https://tourney.fishdonkey.com/#/tournament-info/5565/details or at the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber office (117 W. Main St. Crosby). Registration is $20.
Eligible species are walleye, northern pike, bass and crappie. Each participant’s largest fish per species will be entered onto the leaderboard, and 45 eligible fish will be selected at random to win a prize after the tournament concludes at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.
All eligible fish registered have an equal chance at winning one of 45 prizes. The size of registered fish will not increase odds of winning a prize.
All fish entered in the tournament will be photographed, measured and recorded with the FishDonkey app. See “How to Enter a Fish” (www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuxh7FNUkbA&feature=youtu.be).
Categories and leaderboards will update throughout the contest so check the leaderboards on your phone or on the website to follow the tournament progress.
The three longest fish of each species will receive a 2021 Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Contest winner’s plaque and a 2022 Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Contest ticket. All winners will be announced live on Skeeter 101.5 FM and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Facebook page. See complete details at cuyunalakes.com.
ICE FISHING RAFFLE
The Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing raffle makes you eligible for separate prize packages, such as an Ion-X 8” ice auger (retail value $459.99), Marcum vs485c underwater viewing system (retail value $329.99), Vexilar FL-8se Genz Pack fishing system (retail value $319.99), Eskimo Quickfish 3i pop-up shelter (retail value $259.99) or Grand Casino Mille Lacs Stay-and-Play Package for Two.
Raffle tickets are $10 each at participating businesses through Friday, Feb. 5. Raffles do not serve as entry into the fishing contest. Raffles are available at the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber office, C-I Courier, Crosby Ace Hardware, Oars-N-Mine, Cuyuna Country Auto, Emily Meats, Mixed Company, Crosby Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union and Deerwood Bank.
Event partners include the cities of Crosby, Cuyuna, Ironton and Deerwood. Major sponsor: Oars-N-Mine; gold sponsors: Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union and CTC; bronze sponsors: Barstock Liquors, Roth RV, Lakes Printing, Graphic Packaging and Deerwood Technologies; “Drink Local” sponsor: AutoSmith Service Group; “Eat Local” sponsor: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center; leaderboard sponsors: Unity Bank, Deerwood Motel, Deerwood Bank and Koop Funeral Home; Luck-of-the-Draw sponsors: Care Vet Clinic, Cuyuna Brewing Company, Crow Wing Power, Crosby Lofts, Rafferty’s Pizza and Guidepoint Pharmacy.
SCORPION HOMECOMING
The annual Scorpion Homecoming is postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19. Organizer Randy Harrison of Scorpion Snowmobiles said, “Simply stated, we cannot get the permits we need, and we cannot properly accommodate the number of likely attendees, within the guidelines.” The chamber looks forward to partnering again with Scorpion Snowmobiles for the 2022 Scorpion Homecoming.
