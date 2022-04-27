To protect spawning fish, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has begun to close certain portions of some Minnesota waters. The closings are routine and based on local conditions.

Closings occur each year as ice-out begins. The DNR closes the spawning locations to fishing only where habitat is limited and fish are concentrated in one location.

These areas are listed and updated at mndnr.gov/Regulations/Fishing/Fishing-Seasonal-Closures.html. Portions are posted at access sites and in other visible areas.

