It was a cool, crisp morning on Friday, Feb. 19, which saw anglers out on the frozen surface of Mille Lacs, competing in the first of five flights to occur over the three-day weekend at the Fishing For Ducks Ice Fishing Contest which is a Ducks Unlimited fundraiser hosted by the Garrison Ducks Unlimited Wildlife Chapter. Fishing was slow that morning, but spirits were lively at the contest site east of the Garrison Sports lake access.
Trending Now
Online Poll
What is your view about life on Mars?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.