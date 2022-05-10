Help protect Aitkin County waters

May 14 is the fishing opener in Minnesota. It’s also when lake users will see watercraft inspectors and decontamination units back on duty for the summer.
In Aitkin County, there are four decontamination units available to clean boats, trailers or other water equipment used in area lakes or rivers. These units are portable, self-contained, high pressure, high heat wash units that are able to remove aquatic invasive species, or AIS.
From opening of fishing through Labor Day, these units are strategically placed on weekends for access from the more than 350 lakes and rivers in Aitkin County.
They are located at Lake Minnewawa, Spirit Lake and Big Pine near Lake Mille Lacs. The Big Sandy Lake Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered last year to place a decontamination unit at the corps’ dam at Big Sandy Lake. It is maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers. During the week, a unit is available for courtesy cleaning by the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) located at the county government center in Aitkin.
“There is talk of a fifth unit to be placed in the Hill City area,” said Steve Hughes, district manager of the Aitkin SWCD. “We are trying to make it as convenient as possible for people who want to use one.”
Boating and watercraft equipment can also be decontaminated by drying it, but it does take six or more days to achieve decontamination. Conversely, a boat decontamination unit can decontaminate a watercraft in as little as 20 minutes. Using a pressure washer or a bleach solution falls in the middle of these two options.
Boaters who launch six or more days apart are at a low risk for moving AIS, and extra decontamination efforts are not necessary. The same goes for boaters who always use the same body of water; if they aren’t changing water bodies, they will not be moving AIS. However, boaters using multiple bodies of water and launching within six days of their last launch are at higher risk of transporting AIS, thus extra decontamination efforts would greatly reduce the probability of introducing new AIS to a water body.
HOW THE UNITS WORK
Hughes said hot water kills the invasive species. The boat or trailer is sprayed on the outside with 140 degree water; live wells and ballasts with 120 degrees; and boat motors with 100 degree water as the motors add heat to the water. Owners of the equipment can scrape off any dead species afterward.
There are four reasons to make use of a decontamination unit: because visible water can’t drain completely; enclosed tanks probably didn’t drain completely; a boat has been in a lake or river more than 24 hours; and if something can be felt on the bottom of a boat or trailer.
WATERCRAFT INSPECTION
The Watercraft Inspection Program was created in response to legislation proposed by the DNR, Minnesota Lakes Associations and angling groups. The current program began in 2014.
The program’s goal was and is to prevent the spread of AIS within Minnesota through boater education, watercraft inspections and watercraft decontaminations at public water accesses. Trained watercraft inspectors attempt to inspect all watercraft during inspection times at high risk locations. Only the boats or equipment with obvious signs of aquatic nuisance species – plants, mud, debris or higher risk standing water, or those moored for three or more days, will be decontaminated.
For more information about watercraft inspections or to schedule a courtesy cleaning of a boat or trailer, call Hughes at 218-927-7284. A map of the locations of the decontamination units is available on the Minnesota DNR website.
For detailed information visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/watercraft_))inspect/courtesydecon.html.
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers protects habitat for native species. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakes and rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.