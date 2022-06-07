Mille Lacs Lake anglers are reminded that walleye fishing will be catch-and-release from Wednesday, June 1, through Thursday, June 30.
A two-week closure — implemented to reduce hooking mortality — will be in place from Friday, July 1, through Friday, July 15. During the walleye closure, angling is allowed for all other species; however, live, dead, preserved or parts of minnows, night crawlers, worms, leeches or crayfish may not be used while fishing during this period. Anglers targeting northern pike and muskellunge are allowed to use sucker minnows greater than 8 inches in length. All other anglers must use artificial lures. Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on Saturday, July 16, and continue through Wednesday, Aug. 31. The one-fish walleye limit is scheduled to resume Thursday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. for all species. Beginning on the opening of muskellunge season on Saturday, June 4, anglers targeting muskie and northern pike are not subject to the night fishing closure, if they are using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches. During the late walleye harvest season beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, anglers can fish from 6 a.m.-midnight.
Complete Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations are available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/MilleLacsLake).
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
