Only three days left to get your entry/raffle ticket into the Serpent Lake 18th annual Fishing Contest and Scorpion Homecoming on Saturday, Feb. 5. The event is noon-3 p.m.

Get your tickets at Deerwood Bank, the Chamber office, CI Courier, Trailside, MMFCU, AutoSmith Service Group and Oars N Mine.

All proceeds benefit the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber and will be used for marketing to attract visitors to the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.