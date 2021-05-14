Fishing tackle is often made of lead – a toxic metal that can affect the nervous and reproductive systems of mammals and birds.
Today there are numerous lead-free options for tackle including tin, bismuth, steel, and more.
Lead can poison wildlife like loons and eagles that inadvertently swallow tackle made from lead. Loons dive to the bottom of lakes in search of stones to grind their food, where they can swallow lead sinkers.
Eagles can ingest lead by swallowing fish with a sinker or jig still attached to, or in its body. A fragment of lead no bigger than a grain of rice is enough to kill an eagle.
There is almost no bodily function of an animal that isn’t adversely affected by lead. It can cause permanent damage to the brain and kidneys, sometimes resulting in death.
Lead is toxic to people, too. Non-lead weights are a great choice for kids’ tackle boxes. These weights are non-toxic and safer for youngsters to handle. Inexperienced anglers tend to lose the most sinkers, so you’ll be reducing the amount of lead left behind.
If you lose just one lead sinker each time you go fishing, it adds up thousands of pounds when multiplied by the millions of Minnesotans who enjoy fishing each year.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a variety of resources relating to lead-free tackle, including a list of manufactures of lead-free tackle. Check them out here.
Ask for lead-free tackle at your local sporting goods or bait and tackle store.
Start the fishing season right by switching to lead-free fishing tackle.
