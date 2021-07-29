Good news for walleye anglers: so far this open water season, only 48,290 pounds of walleye have been tallied against the 87,800-pound quota.
With the peak season for walleye now having past, things are looking good for a continued season on the big lake including an upcoming harvest season scheduled to begin on Sept. 16.
Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich said in a recent email, “Effort and catch rate both went up slightly over the first half of June, and the state fishery is now at 55% of the state share of the harvestable surplus of walleye.”
“Walleye catch rate was a very respectable 0.52 walleye per hour through the second half of June. Water temperature used to calculate the hooking mortality rose from 70.0 to 71.7 degrees from the first to the second half of June.”
As of mid-June, anglers were at 46% of their allocation and were anxiously awaiting the outcome for the rest of the month in preparation for the shutdown of walleye fishing the first two weeks of July. Other than the last part of May, after the opener, June is generally the busiest month of the summer. And with that, even though there was no harvest season in June, there is the post mortality aspect of the co-management.
The DNR’s post mortality number (fish that die after being caught and released) of walleyes for the period of June 16-30 was 3,716, up from 2,525 fish the period of June 1-15, for a total of 8,027 pounds that count toward the total allocation of 87,800 pounds for the 2021 open water season. This brings a total of 48,398 pounds so far this season. The average weight of each fish was just a little over two pounds. That weight would more than likely be a fish that is under 20 inches long.
Angler hours were up slightly with 80,449 compared to 74,933 the two weeks previous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.