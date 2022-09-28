The Aitkin Gobbler football team picked up its fourth straight win to open the season with a rain-soaked 36-6 victory at Veterans Field Sept. 23 over the Proctor Rails. Aitkin sent the Rails to a 1-3 record halfway through the season.
The Gobblers got on the board just a couple of minutes into the first period. The Rails went three and out on their first possession and punted to the Gobblers. After the punt was returned to the Rails’ 29 by Zack Ehnstrom, penalty flags flew and after a 15-yarder was assessed, Aitkin had the ball at the 15-yard line. Tanner Nissen took it in on the first play, his third touchdown of the season and it was 6-0 with 10:01 left in the quarter. They missed the PAT to keep it at 6-0 after one period.
The Rails failed twice on fourth down and Aitkin had the ball late in the first. They went 80 yards for a score in 12 plays. The big play on the drive was Ehnstrom scrambling for a first down on a third and 10, going for 24 yards and a first down. There was a holding call on a touchdown by Jacob Williams but two plays later he took it the final 16 for his 11th touchdown of the season to make it 12-0. Alex Palm ran for the PAT and it was 14-0 with 8:49 to go in the half. Each team had the ball once during the first half but neither team could find the end zone.
The second half was all Aitkin until the final play of the game. The Gobblers took the second half kickoff starting at Aitkin’s 37. They marched 63 yards in nine plays burning nearly half of the period before Ehnstrom hit Nathan Price from eight yards out for a 22-0 lead. Nissen converted the PAT and five minutes later they were in the end zone again. That drive went 88 yards after a Rails’ punt and took just six plays culminating with a 48-yard run for Tanner Nissen, his fourth touchdown and second of the game. He broke several tackles on the run racing down the sideline for the score. The point after was missed this time and the score was 28-0 into the final period.
Proctor failed to convert on another fourth down and Aitkin took over at the 37. They took it in in four plays with Williams scoring from the six, his 12th touchdown of the season. Kane Beirne converted the PAT for a 36-0 lead. Proctor put together a nice drive and using two timeouts to stop the clock, managed to score on the final play of the game on a one-yard run.
Williams had another big game, rushing for 170 yards on just 17 carries, a 10-yard per carry average. Nissen had 70 yards on just four carries and Ehnstrom had 53 yards on nine lugs. Beirne had 30 yards on the ground while Palm had 23 and Jones added 22 yards. Jones had a huge game on defense with four solos and seven assists while Braedyn Smith added three solos and a pair of assists and Palm had one stop and five assists.
Proctor 0 0 0 6 6
Aitkin 6 8 14 8 36
Aitkin travels to Duluth Denfeld Friday, Sept. 30 for a 6 p.m. start against the Hunters.
Denfeld is 1-3 into this week. The team lost last week to Hermantown 54-13 after beating Rock Ridge 25-6 the prior week. Other losses were to Esko 53-0 and Cloquet 28-12.
The Gobblers shut out the Hunters last season 46-0.
