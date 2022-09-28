The Gobblers offensive line at the Aitkin vs Proctor game Sept. 23.

 Lexi Hills

The Aitkin Gobbler football team picked up its fourth straight win to open the season with a rain-soaked 36-6 victory at Veterans Field Sept. 23 over the Proctor Rails. Aitkin sent the Rails to a 1-3 record halfway through the season.   

The Gobblers got on the board just a couple of minutes into the first period. The Rails went three and out on their first possession and punted to the Gobblers. After the punt was returned to the Rails’ 29 by Zack Ehnstrom, penalty flags flew and after a 15-yarder was assessed, Aitkin had the ball at the 15-yard line. Tanner Nissen took it in on the first play, his third touchdown of the season and it was 6-0 with 10:01 left in the quarter. They missed the PAT to keep it at 6-0 after one period. 

