There is a group in Minnesota whose sole mission is to keep lake places affordable and protect the ecology and water quality of lakes and rivers.
Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates (MLR), begun in 1993, looks ahead to emerging issues regarding the state’s waters and educates its members and policy makers.
“At the time the tax rate on a cabin property was 2.25% of value,” said Jeff Forester, executive director of MLR. “We worked hard, and by 2002 the tax rate on a cabin was the same as on a homestead, 1%. In addition, from 1994 until 2009 we were able to advocate for Limited Market Value that prevented market driven increases of more than 8% annually.
“Since our founding, other threats to Minnesota’s lake and river heritage have emerged,” he said. “Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) and runoff pollution are not only driving toxic algae blooms and degraded water quality, but the economic burden for managing these threats falls more and more on lake home and cabin owners.
“We began to work on AIS issues in 2007,” said Forester, “and successfully advocated for the current laws forbidding the transportation of lake water between lakes, the inspector and decontamination program and the County AIS Prevention Aid funding so counties can take an active role in this work.”
INNOVATIVE CLEANING STATION
MLR also advocated to the Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council for a $4 million “AIS Innovations Grant.” One of those grants was to create a self-contained, waterless boat cleaning station.
“Research from Cornell and Minnesota Sea Grant showed that over 90% of anglers were concerned about the spread of AIS and knew the steps they needed to take so that they would not spread it,” Forester said, “yet only 30% took every step every time they exited a waterbody. The reason was a lack of the equipment they needed at the access where they needed it.”
Forester said this resulted in the design of the CD3 self-contained boat cleaning station. It is solar powered, has a wet/dry vacuum, overhead and under carriage lights, a grabbing tool, a high pressure air hose to clear hoses and lower unit cavities, a scrub brush, scraper and a bilge plug wrench.
“From what I know about the CD3 stations, I think they have a lot of potential to have a positive impact on reducing the spread of starry stonewort from infested lakes,” said Wesley Glisson, former aquatic invasive species specialist with the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center through the University of Minnesota. “From the clusters of infested lakes we’ve observed, it’s clear that starry stonewort is primarily being transferred by short-distance overland travel on boats and trailers. Any way that we can improve boat and trailer cleaning measures and reduce the ability of starry stonewort to easily travel to nearby lakes is important.”
Cleaning boats, trailers and other water equipment helps prevent the spread of AIS in Minnesota, well known among them being zebra mussels, curly-leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil and carp.
AIS CONCERN
It hasn’t yet been found in Aitkin County but lake users and fishermen need to be vigilant about preventing the spread of starry stonewort, which has a severely negative impact on waters.
Starry stonewort is an algae with a plantlike structure that is native to Eurasia. It was likely introduced to the Great Lakes from ballast water and spread to inland lakes in New York. It was first discovered in the United States in the St. Lawrence Seaway in 1978. Stonewort is associated with several social and economic impacts throughout the Great Lakes. It has now spread to 19 Minnesota waterbodies which have 28 public accesses.
Starry stonewort forms dense, pillow-like mats along the bottoms of still alkaline ponds and lakes. It is tolerant of both salt and fresh water and tends to grow on sand and gravel in both shady and sunny areas.
According to the DNR, starry stonewort looks similar to many native, beneficial grass-like algae such as other stoneworts and muskgrasses found in Minnesota lakes and rivers, but can be distinguished based on the star-shaped bulbils.
“Starry stonewort spreads very quickly and is now found in over 2,500 Michigan lakes,” said Forester. “Starry stonewort makes boating impossible, crowds out native plants, changing lake ecology, and crowds out fish.”
the effort
Research by the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center found that once an AIS like starry stonewort becomes established in a lake it spreads very quickly to lakes within a 50-mile radius.
“Our effort is to contain starry stonewort in those lakes by providing the equipment boaters need to fully clean, drain and dry when leaving any of these lakes,” said Forester. “… With funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, we are purchasing CD3 units and (giving) them to local AIS managers to put on these boat landings.”
Necessary approval for the stations has been granted by local governments, Tribal governments and the United States Forest Service. Approval is pending with the Minnesota DNR.
“We may not have some permits until the end of summer,” said Forester. “This is very discouraging as it means that there will be yet another summer with little protection for our lakes.
“We will follow up with three years of deliberate civic organizing in these areas to create a local civic norm to use this equipment every time people exit a lake,” Forester said. “Our hope is that this strategy of education, combined with providing the tools necessary to take the recommended actions, will contain starry stonewort and prevent its spread.”
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers, protects habitat for native species. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakes and rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
