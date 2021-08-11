Examining bigmouth buffalo fish is like “finding an old growth forest,” according to a researcher in Duluth.
When Aitkin County Ag Inspector Sam Seybold came across an article of Dr. Alec Lackmann et al.’s research in National Geographic, he contacted the researcher.
“Dr. Lackmann (a post doctoral researcher at the University of Minnesota – Duluth) mentioned to me how bigmouth buffalo fish have been found with zebra mussel veligers in their stomachs,” said Seybold, who is also a buffer specialist with the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District. “He also explained how this might be a good way of detecting veligers in a body of water.”
BIGMOUTH BUFFALO
Lackmann and four others presented the results of their study in 2019. Done over a few years, it overturned the notion that bigmouth buffalo fish lived 10-20 years. Lackmann et al. investigated the species’ otoliths, structures within the head of the fish that can be used to determine the age of many fishes. Several of the fish in their study were also carbon tested to test the validity of these otolith ages. Both lines of evidence confirmed they can exceed 100 years of age.
“This came as a shock to people as previously it was presumed this fish lived only 10-20 years, if that,” said Lackmann in a recent telephone interview.
In addition, a 2021 study by Derek Sauer et al. found these fish exhibit physiological improvements, even at 100 years of age.
“What is their fountain of youth?” Lackmann posed.
“Bigmouth buffalo is a species we know little about,” he added. “These fish are not typically caught on hook and line because they eat plankton. These fish are native filter feeders.”
Categorized as a rough fish, bigmouth buffalo are now a prized sportfish even though harvest remains virtually unregulated and unstudied. These fish have been under increasing hunting pressure since 2010 when night archery (bowfishing) with artificial lights was permitted in Minnesota.
THE PROJECT
Seybold presented a proposal from Lackmann to the Aitkin County Aquatic Invasive Species Committee in the spring. Lackmann suggested that bigmouth buffalo fish be collected and tested for zebra mussel veligers. The project was approved for Big Sandy Lake.
Bigmouth buffalo fish consume zebra mussels in their juvenile, veliger, stage. At least 25 of these fish will be collected at Big Sandy Lake from recreational bowfishers from May through September. Lackmann and his group will analyze the intestinal tracts of these fish and also examine their otoliths, or earstones, to determine age. The analysis will take place over fall and winter with a final report made to the Aitkin County AIS Committee.
WHAT TO GAIN
As yet, Big Sandy Lake has not been found to contain zebra mussels. If veligers are found in the sampled fish, it would mean zebra mussels are present and corrective action can be initiated. If not, it is further evidence Big Sandy is not infested.
“I believe this study is essential for many reasons,” said Seybold. “First, buffalo fish may be an important defense against further zebra mussel infestations since it is known they prey upon the zebra mussel veligers. The implied drop in buffalo fish reproduction shown in Lackmann’s previous studies would be lessening of this defense. More study on this is desperately needed.”
“Secondly, gaining more information from legally-harvested buffalo fish can inform us of zebra mussel infestations before they are systemic in a watershed. Finally, the bigmouth buffalo is a vital part of the native ecology in Aitkin County,” continued Seybold. “Providing support for studies to prevent its continued decline is extremely important as it is not fully known to what degree it interacts with invasive species.”
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers, protects habitat for native species such as sunfish and crappies. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species.
