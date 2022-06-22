The Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group (MLLWMG) invites everyone to the Mille Lacs Community of Stewards Picnic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at Father Hennepin State Park, Isle.
There will be a free lunch and attendees can learn actions that can be taken for a healthy future for the lake.
The event will be held at the Lakeview Picnic Shelter. There is a special park pass price of $5 for attendees. (Tribal members may obtain a free pass at the park office.)
To RSVP (by June 26) and get the latest updates, visit http://millelacswatershed.org or email millelacswatershed@gmail.com.
Get ideas about what you can do on your property to improve water quality.
Encouraging landowners to pursue stewardship actions on their own property.
Representatives from the Aitkin, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation Didstricts will be available to hear suggestions.
NATIVE PLANTS AND NOXIOUS WEEDS
Learning to distinguish between beneficial native plants and noxious weeds is a continuing challenge. Jake Janski from Mille Lacs SWCD and MNL will be on hand to help. Bring in mystery plants or pictures of them.
AIS BOAT-CLEANING
Mille Lacs Lake has several aquatic invasive species (AIS) including spiny water fleas, zebra mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil. Nearby Round Lake has zebra mussels and curly leaf pondweed. And starry stonewort is an emerging threat. These species disrupt the ecosystem that supports native invertebrates and fish.
Cleaning watercraft when leaving the lake is key to reducing the spread of AIS. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Department of Natural Resources in cooperation with Mille Lacs County manages a self-service CD3 (Clean Drain Dry Dispose) Unit located at Shaw-Bush-Kung Bay landing. There will be hands-on demonstrations of the unit.
EXCHANGE LEAD TACKLE
Bring lead tackle to the picnic and receive samples of nontoxic tackle from Aitkin SWCD compliments of the MPCA’s “Get the Lead Out” program.
HEAR FROM LOCAL ELECTED OFFICIALS
Local legislators have been invited to attend, not as partisan politicians, but as a voice at the Legislature. People will have the opportunity to discuss the care of the lake and surroundings with them and hear about the importance they place on the environment and natural areas. Minnesotans voted approval of the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund amendment in 1988 and the Minnesota Clean Water, Land and Legacy amendment in 2008. Both programs have provided local funds for lakeshore restoration, storm water mitigation, conservation projects and the Mille Lacs Compass Stewardship Program.
GUEST SPEAKER
Brad Harrington/ Nazhike-Awaasanang, tribal liaison to the Minnesota DNR, advisory board member of the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation, and a 2022 Bush Fellow will speak at about 1:15 p.m. Harrington was previously the commissioner of the Mille Lacs Band DNR and grew up on Mille Lacs.
At the end of the picnic a give away will be held for a free MNL sandy soil kit to a participant. The kit has a set of native plants suitable for planting on dry, sandy soil with generous sun. Note: You must be signed up and present to win.
