Help keep starry stonewort out of Aitkin County

Not yet found in Aitkin County, lake users and fishermen need to be vigilant.
In Minnesota, the aquatic invasive species (AIS), starry stonewort is currently affecting the counties of Beltrami, Stearns, Wright, Cass and Itasca, according to the November 2021 DNR infested waters list. It was first discovered in the state in 2015. To date it is listed as infesting 13 lakes in the state.
Starry stonewort is an algae with a plantlike structure that is native to Eurasia. It was likely introduced to the Great Lakes from ballast water and spread to inland lakes in New York. It was first discovered in the U.S. in the St. Lawrence Seaway in 1978. Stonewort is associated with several social and economic impacts throughout the Great Lakes.
Steve Hughes, district manager of the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District, said “Starry stonewort can really affect the enjoyment of a lake.”
Starry stonewort has four to six long branches growing around each stem and it can reach over 7-feet tall in water more than 30-feet deep. It forms dense, pillow-like mats along the bottoms of still, alkaline ponds and lakes. It is tolerant of both salt and fresh water and tends to grow on sand and gravel in both shady and sunny areas. White, star-shaped bulbils the size of a grain of rice form on clear threads at the base of the plant and may be found at or below the sediment surface. Small, orange spheres may be visible near the tips of the branchlets.
According to the DNR, starry stonewort looks similar to many native, beneficial grass-like algae such as other stoneworts and muskgrasses found in Minnesota lakes and rivers, but can be distinguished based on the star-shaped bulbils.
The adverse impact is it can create dense mats at the water’s surface inhibiting water recreationists, it can overtake habitat and outcompete native aquatic plants and can provide unsuitable shelter, food and nesting habitat for native animals. “Starry stonewort can negatively impact both the ecological and recreational value of a water body,” said Wesley Glisson, who has been researching starry stonewort for the past five years as a research fellow at the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC). “It grows in dense beds that can fill the water column. This dense growth impedes boats and makes the water inhospitable for swimming. Ecologically, starry stonewort can reduce the diversity and abundance of desirable native aquatic plants. New research has also shown that it can negatively affect the diversity of macroinvertebrates and phytoplankton.”
In lab experiments, Glisson said it was found that small fragments of starry stonewort dry out relatively quickly when they are out of the water, but larger clumps can stay viable for days.
“We have also seen starry stonewort bulbils within crevices of boat anchors,” Glisson said, “so special care should be taken to clean anchors when leaving an infested lake. The impacts of starry stonewort invasion appear localized within areas of the lake it has invaded, compared to zebra mussels that can impact whole-lake water clarity and food webs. Starry stonewort can spread rapidly across a lake, especially if it is not detected early.”
If found, starry stonewort can be controlled either mechanically or with herbicide. Both remedies require a permit from the DNR.
“If you think you have found starry stonewort, you should note the exact location as best you can,” said Glisson. “Take a photo or preserve the specimen and contact a regional Minnesota DNR AIS specialist (www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/ais/contacts.html). Early detection is crucial to keeping infestations small and localized.”
MAISRC and the University of Minnesota Extension Office have an AIS identification guidebook, which includes starry stonewort. Additionally, volunteers can sign up for the annual statewide search for starry stonewort and other AIS called “Starry Trek.” The DNR also has identification tips on its website. Those who would like to become an AIS detector should visit www.maisrc.umn.edu/ais-
detector.
“Similar to preventing the spread of other AIS, the key is to make sure you are not carrying any starry stonewort material from one lake to the next,” noted Glisson. “Examining and cleaning any plants off your boat each time you leave the water, and cleaning any mud or plants from your anchor are really important to preventing the spread of starry stonewort. Starry stonewort is one species where the clean, drain, dry, and dispose method is very effective at preventing spread.”
