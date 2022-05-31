Have you heard of No Mow May? It’s a campaign to preserve and protect pollinators during the spring season by waiting to clean and mow lawns.
Typically, a homeowner in any neighborhood that doesn’t regularly mow the lawn is viewed as being lazy, inattentive and neglectful. However, homeowners were encouraged not to mow their lawns last month because it can be helpful so bees and other pollinators get the habitat and forage they need in the critical early part of the season, especially in urbanized areas where floral resources are often limited.
More than a decade ago, the No Mow May initiative began in the United Kingdom and it has spread across North America in recent years.
Studies have shown that unmown lawns in the spring increase the abundance and richness of bees and other pollinators during the key spring season when they serve as pollen delivery systems for many plant species and are credited with an increase in the growth of clover and native violets in yards and wildflowers in gardens.
Some homeowners go to great lengths throughout the season to keep their yards in immaculate shape and won’t participate in No Mow May. In addition, some cities have rules about mowing lawns regularly so that may be an issue in some areas, but during the early portion of spring, the DNR encourages people to think about being part of No Mow May. It may seem against homeowner etiquette, but the conservation efforts at this time of year for pollinators make it worth it to some homeowners.
Without pollinators, more than 100 crops grown in the United States would not be able to thrive. Plants, including various fruits, vegetables, nuts and more rely on pollinators to ensure to transport pollen. Though many plants are self-pollinating and others are pollinated by the wind or water, many others rely on insects and animals to become pollinated. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said birds, bees, bats, butterflies, moths, flies, beetles and small mammals all can work as pollinators. Examples of crops pollinated by pollinators include apples, squash and almonds. Animals and insects help pollinate more than 75% of the world’s flowering plants, and nearly 75% of all crops, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Unfortunately, pesticide use can diminish the number of natural pollinators. No Mow May, natural gardening and pest-control can help protect the habitats of pollinators.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
