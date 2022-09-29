The Hill City Hornets picked up a nice road win Sept. 22 as the team defeated Deer River in three straight at the home of the Warriors. 

The win gives the Hornets a 5-6 record heading into this week’s play. Coach Frankie Dunham on the big win said, “This is a solid win for our girls. Some of our hitters are not happy with their performances. We’re still having trouble with our control. They have to remember that it doesn’t matter how hard you hit it as long as the ball hits the floor. Randi Wilson remains our kill leader but the rest of the hitters are holding their own as well. The girls are getting more and more comfortable on the court and seem to be settling in the roles they need to fill. We’re producing offense the way we should.”

