The Hill City Hornets picked up a nice road win Sept. 22 as the team defeated Deer River in three straight at the home of the Warriors.
The win gives the Hornets a 5-6 record heading into this week’s play. Coach Frankie Dunham on the big win said, “This is a solid win for our girls. Some of our hitters are not happy with their performances. We’re still having trouble with our control. They have to remember that it doesn’t matter how hard you hit it as long as the ball hits the floor. Randi Wilson remains our kill leader but the rest of the hitters are holding their own as well. The girls are getting more and more comfortable on the court and seem to be settling in the roles they need to fill. We’re producing offense the way we should.”
Hill City 25 25 25
Deer River 19 20 23
The Hill City Hornets volleyball team took one on the chin Sept. 20 as it lost a three-set match at home against the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals. Coach Frankie Dunham filled in the blanks, “It was a better match for us. The girls are still playing tentatively and the chemistry is off but our ball control is improving and they are starting to produce more frequent attacks. Freshman Maddie Barnes made her debut covering a setter slot and showed why she is going to be one to watch in the future. She helped get our offense back on track but it was a little too late to right the ship.”
Cromwell-Wright 25 25 25
Hill City 20 15 16
The Hornets host Littlefork-Big Falls on Sept. 29.
