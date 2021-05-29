On May 17, around 5 p.m., at the end of the cul-de-sac on Black Rock Road in Aitkin, Nancy Jacobson was notified that two black bears were outside in her yard.
“One was up a tree,” said Jacobson, “at least 30 feet up.” The other bear was on the ground.
Black bears roam 41 of the 50 states. Alaska has an estimated 100,000 black bears, while Ohio only has about 70. If you live in Minnesota, home to some 15,000 black bears, you live in bear country.
This spring there have been more bear sightings in the area than usual. In the past, Jacobson recalled, “We knew they were there, but we didn’t see them as much.”
While most black bears will flee from the sight and sound of humans, the bears Jacobson encountered did not appear to be bothered by humans.
“They don’t seem to be afraid of anybody,” she said. “They don’t run away, they just walk away.”
Black bears,Minnesota’s only bear species, live primarily in forests, swamps, and other wooded areas with a thickset coverage. Typically, their range and breeding grounds are located in the upper third of northeast Minnesota. However, more and more have been spotted in the western, southern and urban parts of the state.
As more people build cabins and lake homes, natural habitat disappears, pushing the bear farther out of its normal range. Changes in weather patterns and wild-food supplies have also contributed to the uptick in bear sightings. Last year, for example, was a bad year for hazelnuts, acorns and berries – all staples of a bear’s diet. When natural food sources are scarce, bears are drawn out to agricultural fields to feast on corn and other crops.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the best way to minimize contact and conflict with black bears is to reduce the availability of attractants. Bears have an incredible sense of smell and are not picky eaters. They will take advantage of food sources in the path of least resistance. This includes birdseed, dog food, grease on grills, fruit growing on trees, and garbage.
BearWise, an organization that “helps people live responsibly with bears,”, suggests these six simple rules:
• Never feed or approach bears.
• Secure food, garbage and recycling.
• Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
• Never leave pet food outdoors.
• Clean and store grills.
• Alert neighbors of bear activities.
If you encounter a black bear, don’t panic. Most black bears will flee at the site and sound of humans. There has never been a fatal bear attack in Minnesota, and only eight non-fatal attacks since 1987.
In the event you do cross paths with a black bear, the Minnesota DNR recommended the following best practices:
• Make your presence known by speaking in a calm tone. The goal is not to startle the bear.
• Walk in the opposite direction, keep your eye on the bear and do not run. Most likely he will flee.
• In the event the bear does not flee, prepare a can of bear spray and use it if necessary.
• If the bear walks toward you, get loud and start throwing sticks or rocks at the bear.
• Never climb a tree.
• Never offer the bear food.
