About 400,000 hunters are set to converge on the state’s fields and woods for the Nov. 5 firearms deer opener. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that a hunt is not successful if it’s not safe.
Done right, hunting is an exceptionally safe activity that brings families and friends together to create life-long memories and it’s up to every hunter to ensure that trend continues. Ensure a safe hunt by:
• Practice climbing into and out of tree stands before the season starts.
• Brush up on the key rules of safe firearms handling.
• Wear blaze clothing to ensure visibility.
“There’s a lot at stake every time hunters head into the field,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “Safe hunts don’t just happen by chance — they happen when hunters make keeping themselves and others safe the top priority.”
Accidents involving tree stands are the leading cause of injury among hunters. According to national data, as many as one in three hunters who hunt from an elevated stand will fall and sustain a serious injury. The number of hunting-related firearms fatalities has dropped significantly over the past 60 years — largely due to safety training requirements for young and new hunters — but even one fatality is too many.
These additional safety tips can also help ensure a safe hunting season for everyone:
• Inspect tree stand safety harnesses thoroughly and use them when in the stand and when climbing in and out.
• Maintain three points of contact with the steps or ladder at all times.
• Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded.
• Always control the muzzle.
• Be sure of the target and what’s beyond it.
• Only put your finger on the trigger when ready to shoot.
For more information about blaze clothing requirements, see page 33 of the 2022 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet (mndnr.gov/Regulations/Hunting).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.