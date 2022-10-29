The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5.
As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead.
“A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools contribute to a safe and successful deer season with family and friends.”
A successful hunt requires planning, no matter which deer permit area hunters are in. All you need is your DPA number to use our online make a plan tool, which provides a comprehensive list of information hunters need to consider before heading to deer camp.
Buy a license. It starts with deciding which deer permit area you will be hunting so you can buy the appropriate license.
Get your deer tested if required. Invest in the health of Minnesota’s wild deer by participating in chronic wasting disease. CWD sampling is mandatory for all deer one year and older that are harvested on the opening weekend (Saturday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 6,) of the Firearms deer season in DPAs designated as a CWD zone. The sampling requirement applies to all CWD management, control and surveillance zones.
Know the regulations. Read up on the regulations for your deer permit area, including how to register deer and how harvested deer must be handled and transported in certain areas to help prevent the spread of disease.
Know where you will have your deer. If you plan to use a meat processor, contact them ahead of time to be sure they’re accepting whole deer from hunters this year. If you plan to butcher your own deer, you must properly dispose of the carcass (head and spinal column). We have videos to help you process your own deer and assist those hunting in a CWD control or management zone.
All of Aitkin County tax forfeited lands are open to public hunting and / or trapping with the appropriate licenses and according to state law. Exceptions to this rule - there is no hunting allowed in any of our campgrounds or on the Long Lake Conservation lands.
No enclosed permanent hunting stands are allowed on Aitkin County tax forfeited lands.
Trees may not be cut for the purpose of shooting lanes. Trees may not be cut for any other purpose without first obtaining a permit from the Aitkin County Land Department.
During big game hunting season, off trail travel by ATV’s or similar light vehicles is permitted exclusively for the purpose of retrieving downed big game as per game regulations. Off trail motorized travel across county-administered tax forfeited lands is otherwise prohibited. All motorized vehicles must stay on existing trails in accordance with use designations. The creation of unauthorized trails on county-administered tax forfeited lands is prohibited.
During the state firearms deer hunting season, primitive camps may be used for 21 consecutive days except in areas that are designated no camping areas. These camps cannot be established within a mile of any public campground or site; campers must remove all trash and debris from the site, live trees may not be felled for making a camp, accessing a camp, or for use as a firewood, and no camping is allowed within a mile of a boat access. Do not change nature to put up a campsite. Leave the area natural so everyone can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors.
Be safe. Practice the four tenets of firearms safety, know how to set up and use the tree stand safely, wear a safety harness and wear blaze clothing.
Enjoy the hunt! Have fun, make memories and keep the tradition alive.
