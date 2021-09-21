The annual fall deer hunting season has arrived, with archery hunting opening Saturday, Sept. 18.
Among the general information provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:
• Hunters may not take deer with the aid or use of bait.
• Ensure you are using legal equipment for taking big game.
• Hunters using firearms to take big game must use legal ammunition.
• Legal bucks have one antler at least 3 inches long.
• Fawn bucks, sometimes called button bucks, are not legal bucks.
• Antlerless deer are deer without an antler at least 3 inches long.
• Know the difference between a deer and an elk.
NEW FOR 2021
New for 2021 are special Chronic Wasting Disease regulations, including mandatory disease testing and carcass movement restrictions.
CWD sampling is mandatory for all deer one year and older that are harvested in any CWD zone on the opening weekend of the A or B firearms deer season. Voluntary sampling options are available outside of opening weekends for deer harvested within a CWD zone.
Execeptions are in deer permit areas 213 and 273, which are part of a risk-based surveillance program. Both areas will accept voluntary samples until its sampling goal is reached.
Sampling stations, either staffed or self-service, will be available in every CWD zone on opening weekends.
For more information, go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/cwd/index.html.
ONLINE LICENSING
The Minnesota DNR has received a limited number of reports from people who attempted to purchase fishing or hunting licenses online and came away from the transaction without a license, or having been charged in excess of the cost of a license.
People should keep the following in mind when purchasing a license:
• Online license purchases should be made only on the DNR website: licenses.dnr.state.mn.us/
If something doesn’t feel right during an online transaction, stop and call the DNR License Center at 651-297-1230 or 877-348-0498.
Licenses also may be purchased by phone at 1-888-665-4236 (1-MN-LICENSE), or at approved vendors throughout the state. A list is available here: www.dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/agents.html.
If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud in an online license purchase using a credit card, contact the card issuer immediately.
You can purchase licenses by phone: 888-665-4236.
