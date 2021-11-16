Hunters can help the DNR assess neonicotinoid exposure in deer by providing spleens from deer harvested this 2021 hunting season.
Neonicotinoids, often referred to as neonics, are the most widely used class of insecticides worldwide and are found in more than 500 commercial and domestic products in the U.S. They are present in a wide array of products used for insect control in homes, gardens, yards and crops. They also are found in some pet pest control products.
High levels of these pesticides in captive deer have contributed to behavioral changes and reduced fawn survival.
The DNR’s preliminary study in 2019 found that 61% of samples submitted detected presence of neonicotinoids. This year’s study will focus on certain deer permit areas to confirm that study’s results and help biologists select sites for future studies on the effects of neonicotinoids on deer.
Spleens will be accepted from deer harvested in deer permit areas 234, 237, 295, 296, 241, 214, 239, 240, 604, 172, 171 or 179.
Successful participants will:
• Be entered for the chance to win a prize donated by Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (free pair of Irish Setter boots) and the Minnesota Conservation Federation ($100 gift card to Fleet Farm).
• Receive a letter detailing the age of their deer and level of neonicotinoid exposure that was found.
If you are interested in participating, complete a sign-up form. You will be mailed a sampling kit that includes instructions, a link to a video showing how to find the spleen and a postage-paid return box that can be dropped off at your local UPS location.
If you have any questions about this study, please contact Dr. Eric Michel, DNR farmland deer project leader, at eric.michel@state.mn.us or 507-578-8918.
