Hone your hunting skills

Deer hunting is Minnesota’s most popular form of hunting. White-tailed deer exist throughout the state so you are never far from a quality opportunity.
Deer hunting is a time-honored way to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family and provides the chance to harvest your own healthy protein.
If you have never tried deer hunting you should. It’s a great Minnesota tradition.
The most common form of deer hunting in Minnesota is to simply sit in an elevated stand or ground blind and wait for a deer to come to you. Yes, some hunters “still hunt,” which means they walk slowly, quietly and unrythymically and stop often in hopes of seeing a deer.
Similarly, some hunters hunt in groups that conduct “deer drives.” Deer drives typically involve splitting into groups: those who have the job of driving deer out of heavy cover and those who have the job of trying to shoot them as they elude the drivers. Deer drives work best in landscapes and habitats where escape routes are fairly predictable, such as a wooded draw between two open farm fields.
Since deer hunting is largely about sitting quietly, especially during prime deer movement times near dawn and dusk, there are some things you should be looking for when selecting a hunting site.
Deer droppings: By looking for deer droppings you can make decisions on whether you want to hunt a specific area. If you see an abundance of droppings, and fresh ones at that, you may want to set up in this area. If you see relatively few droppings or they are not fresh, perhaps you want to hunt elsewhere.
Tracks and trails: Deer leave tracks and trails. Look for these. When you discover many tracks or a defined trail you have found an area that deer are comfortable moving through or living in. Deer trails are often found along forest or woodlot edges, swamp and swale edges, farm field edges and in and out of heavy thickets or brush.
Scrapes and rubs: Bucks reveal their presence by creating scrapes and rubs as the autumn breeding season gets under way. Scrapes are bare areas of ground where a buck has cleared away leaves and other litter with its hoofs. Rubs are bare spots on small trees where a buck rubs its forehead to leave scent to mark their territory and to remove velvet from its antlers. If you find an active scrape or recent rub you know you are in the home area of a mature buck.
Advantageous sites: Advantageous sites are those that give you an edge for one reason or another. In much of Minnesota, an advantageous site is where acorn-dropping oak trees are common, especially the white oak acorns that deer most prefer because they have the least amount of tannic acid. Other advantageous sites include wooded areas near recently harvested grain fields, secluded ponds and areas adjacent to large vegetable gardens or apple and fruit tree groves.
Places where the wind will be in your face: Consider the prevailing wind direction when you set up a stand or blind. You don’t want your scent to blow into the area where you most expect the deer to come from. It is best to hunt with the wind in your face. Deer often detect your scent before they see you … or you see them.
