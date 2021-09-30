Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge, McGregor, will hold its annual deer hunt for persons with disabilities Oct. 7-10, which means the wildlife drive will close to all other users from noon to a half-hour after sundown all four days.
The refuge will be open from sunrise until noon each day for all other refuge visitors.
The only areas not affected by the afternoon closures and to remain open for small game and deer archery hunters are the access points along Hwy. 65, the east edge of the refuge, as well as the access points off Hwy. 4 to the south.
Hunters will still be restricted to those areas designated as open to public hunting.
In honor of National Wildlife Refuge Week, Rice Lake will open the west gate for anyone wanting to enter or leave that way from Oct. 11-Oct. 17. The center staff asks that everyone adhere to the normal open hours of sunrise to sunset and the one-way traffic signs.
Anyone needing additional information should call the refuge at 218-768-2402 ext. 100, or check the website.
