Minnesota turkey hunting begins this week, with opportunities available from Wednesday, April 12, through Wednesday, May 31. The season is divided into six hunt periods, A through F.

A spring turkey license will provide the opportunity to hunt all permit areas in the state, with the exception of three major wildlife management areas during some of the early hunt periods. Permits to hunt the popular Carlos Avery and Mille Lacs wildlife management areas in the A-C time periods, and Whitewater WMA in the A-B time periods, were distributed already by lottery for firearms hunters 18 and older. The lottery application deadline was Feb. 17 and results are available on the turkey hunting page (mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey) of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

