Minnesota turkey hunting begins this week, with opportunities available from Wednesday, April 12, through Wednesday, May 31. The season is divided into six hunt periods, A through F.
A spring turkey license will provide the opportunity to hunt all permit areas in the state, with the exception of three major wildlife management areas during some of the early hunt periods. Permits to hunt the popular Carlos Avery and Mille Lacs wildlife management areas in the A-C time periods, and Whitewater WMA in the A-B time periods, were distributed already by lottery for firearms hunters 18 and older. The lottery application deadline was Feb. 17 and results are available on the turkey hunting page (mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey) of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Firearms hunters ages 18 and older must choose their hunt period when they purchase a license. All firearms turkey hunters can participate in Hunt F if they have an unused tag from one of the earlier hunt periods. Archery-only license holders may hunt statewide for the entire season (April 12-May 31). Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license. Licensed hunters ages 17 and younger may hunt statewide for the entire season (April 12-May 31) with firearms or archery equipment, including in Carlos Avery and Mille Lacs WMAs in the A-C time periods, and Whitewater WMA in the A-B time periods.
More information about turkey hunting in Minnesota can be found on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey). Hunters concerned about avian influenza and wild turkeys can find more information about safe handling practices (aphis.usda.gov/publications/animal_health/fsc_hpai_hunters.pdf) and the outbreak on the DNR avian influenza page (mndnr.gov/ai).
