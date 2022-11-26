New video addresses the growing problem of garbage and human waste left on ice
In a new video, Keep It Clean: Be Nice to Our Ice, Ron Schara, President of MN-FISH, writer and television personality — who has shared his love of fishing and the outdoors with readers and viewer for over four decades — asks anglers to properly dispose of garbage and human waste during ice fishing season.
“Fishing is good for the soul as winter anglers seek the peace and solitude of a frozen landscape,” says Schara. “But we have an ice fishing problem, a nasty problem, a pollution problem and, frankly, an embarrassing problem. Garbage and human waste are being left on Minnesota lakes during ice fishing season and in the spring, this garbage and waste infiltrates our waters, sinking to the bottom or washing up on shore. Something must be done to fix this problem.”
The video, which will play before seminars at the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports show from Dec. 2-4, offers viewers five ways they can be part of the solution. These include:
• Make a plan for trash and waste removal before you arrive. Whether you access the lake from a public or private entrance, plan to take off of the lake what you take on to the lake. Many access points and resorts offer garbage collection services. If your site doesn’t, make a plan to transport it home for disposal.
• Use colored garbage bags. In snowy conditions, white trash bags can be difficult to see. Brightly colored bags or black bags are easier to spot making it less likely trash will inadvertently be left behind.
• Keep garbage and waste off the ice and store it in your vehicle, trailer or fish house and make sure it’s secure before traveling so that it doesn’t blow out of truck beds or off trailers and sleds.
• Check for trash before departing. Make sure that you have picked up any garbage in your area. And if you notice someone else has left something behind, please take a moment to pick it up and bring it with you.
• Allow time and bring the tools you need to move or remove your fish house. Take support blocks, insulation, landscaping fabric, wood and all other materials with you and properly dispose of them.
“Be Nice to Our Ice” is part of a collaborative effort between MN-FISH and the Keep It Clean campaign, as well as the Soil and Water Conservation Districts at Aitkin County, Beltrami County, Crow Wing County, Lake of the Woods County, Mille Lacs County and Roseau County. The effort also involves Lake of the Woods Tourism, the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation and the Upper Red Lake Area Association.
In recent years, many Minnesota lakes have seen a dramatic increase in winter activity as the popularity of ice fishing has grown quickly with better technology, better equipment and wheelhouses, which make staying on the ice for extended periods of time more comfortable. Along with the increased activity comes more pressure on the natural resources, including an increase in the amount of garbage and waste left on the ice.
“This isn’t just a local or a state problem, it’s an ice belt problem,” says Joe Henry, Executive Director, Lake of the Woods Tourism Bureau and one of the founders of Keep It Clean, which was formed to address these problems through ongoing education, awareness, enforcement and cleanup efforts. “The ‘Be Nice to Our Ice’ video will help us achieve these goals.”
Currently, three well-known fishing destinations in Minnesota — Lake of the Woods, Upper Red Lake and Mille Lacs Lake — are leading the Keep It Clean effort. For more information about Keep It Clean on:
• Lake of the Woods, visit https://lakeofthewoodsmn.com/keep-it-clean
• Mille Lacs Lake, visit https://mlacf.org/keep-it-clean/
• Red Lake, visit www.upperredlakeassn.com/
Aitkin County Lakes and Rivers
ACLARA (Aitkin County Lakes and Rivers Association) is a coalition of lake associations. The group represents 20 lake associations in Aitkin County.
“At ACLARA’s October meeting, Ann Brucciani Lyon from Lake Mille Lacs presented the ‘Keep it Clean’ campaign to Aitkin County lake representatives,” said Pat Murphy president of ACLARA.
The goal is to find workable solutions to address and educate the growing number of newcomers to the sport and the problem of garbage and other harmful materials left on the lakes by anglers during the ice fishing season.
Lyon anticipates that by the end of November, Keep It Clean will have its own Facebook page and website at KeepItCleanMN.org. More information about the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation can be found at https://mlacf.org/about-us/. Find the ACLARA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064406693701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.