Ann Brucciani Lyon

Ann Brucciani Lyon from Lake Mille Lacs presented the “Keep it Clean” campaign to Aitkin County lake representatives.

 ACLARA

New video addresses the growing problem of garbage and human waste left on ice

In a new video, Keep It Clean: Be Nice to Our Ice, Ron Schara, President of MN-FISH, writer and television personality — who has shared his love of fishing and the outdoors with readers and viewer for over four decades — asks anglers to properly dispose of garbage and human waste during ice fishing season. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.