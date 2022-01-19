The users of Aitkin County lakes last year reached a 99.2% compliance rate in the fight against aquatic invasive species.
That figure came from an annual report to Aitkin County government by Steve Hughes, district manager of the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Inspectors checked boats and other water equipment 9,417 times at 17 county lakes. The lakes were Big Pine, Big Sandy, Cedar, Clear, Farm Island, Fleming, Hill, Lone, Long, Mnnewawa, Pine, Ripple, Round, Round northwest of Mille Lacs, Spirit, Waukenabo and Wilkins.
“We had 15 inspectors,” said Hughes, “but it would be better to have that number in the mid-20s.”
Inspections are performed at public accesses between Memorial Day and Labor Day annually. Equipment is checked for drain plugs in boats upon arrival; plants, animals, water and mud; and zebra mussels.
No zebra mussels were found on equipment in 2021.
“Boaters are doing a good job cleaning their equipment,” noted Hughes. “Other than Mille Lacs Lake, zebra mussels are pretty rare here.”
The most violations, and where a higher number of inspections were made, were on Farm Island and Minnewawa lakes with 18 and 11 violations respectively. The highest number of inspections occurred on Farm Island, 2,251 and Big Sandy, 2,122 followed by 969 inspections on Cedar Lake, 873 on Big Pine, 528 on Minnewawa and 410 on Ripple. The remaining lakes had fewer inspections done.
Inspections were done on boat lifts, docks, canoes, kayaks, fishing boats, Jon boats, personal watercraft pontoons, runabouts, sailboats and wakeboard boats.
Most violations continue to be what they have been in past years – drain plugs in boats upon arrival.
Aitkin County SWCD has three decontamination units available for public use.
They are located at Lake Minnewawa, Spirit Lake and Big Pine near Lake Mille Lacs.
During the week, a unit is available for courtesy cleaning through the office of SWCD at the Aitkin County Government Center. At the request of the Big Sandy Lake Association, a fourth unit is located at the Army Corps of Engineers’ dam on Big Sandy Lake.
FIGHTING AIS
In September 2015, the Minnesota Legislature allotted approximately $10 million to distribute to counties that submitted an application and demonstrated a need for the prevention and identification of AIS in their lakes. Aitkin County receives $270,000 annually based on the number of lakes with public accesses and the number of parking spaces at those accesses.
Aitkin County established the AIS Committee to run the program and oversee the budget. The county hires trained level-one inspectors to check boats and trailers and other water-related equipment for AIS and level-two inspectors operate decontamination units. About 9,000 inspections were done in 2016. Over the last few years, Aitkin County has increased not only inspections, but the release of educational information via news articles and radio spots. By 2019, watercraft inspections on area lakes numbered more than 11,000 and already hit nearly 99% compliance and that number continues to climb.
Lake users still need to remember to remove drain plugs as well as plants, animals and mud from their boats or other watercraft. The SWCD has given away thousands of boat plug holders that adhere to the back of a boat to help boaters remember to take the plugs out. Other incentive programs are a bounty paid to people who leave out docks or boat lifts an extra nine days over the state requirement.
“We have a consistent message year after year,” Hughes said. “Last season there was not one unpleasant interaction at an inspection site. People are beginning to see it as part of boating.”
That message Hughes mentioned is this: As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers protects habitat for native species. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakes and rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
