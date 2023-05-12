Curly-leaf pondweed growth chart
Aitkin County Aquatic Invasive Species Committee graphic

What can you see just under the surface? Bet you wouldn’t expect lasagna, well that may be a stretch – it just slightly resembles lasagna noodles, that are green. So what is the green lasagna we speak of? It is an increasingly common lake plant,  known as curly-leaf pondweed (Potamogeton Crispus) and it is an Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) that you should keep an eye out for.

Did you know curly-leaf pondweed is the first to come up in the springtime?  It actually begins developing in the fall and continues to grow under the ice throughout the winter. By mid-spring it develops turions, which are a wintering bud, that become dormant on the lake floor until ready to sprout. Curly-leaf is not the only plant to have a wintering bud, tulip bulbs overwinter very similarly to turions, although tulips are much prettier and not nearly as spikey as curly-leaf turions. Once summer comes around, the turions drop and the leaves die off. Once the leaves die off, the turions hang out on the lake bottom floor tucked in the mud, waiting to sprout. Some turions sprout the next year and some can stay cozied up in the mud for up to seven years!

