What can you see just under the surface? Bet you wouldn’t expect lasagna, well that may be a stretch – it just slightly resembles lasagna noodles, that are green. So what is the green lasagna we speak of? It is an increasingly common lake plant, known as curly-leaf pondweed (Potamogeton Crispus) and it is an Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) that you should keep an eye out for.
Did you know curly-leaf pondweed is the first to come up in the springtime? It actually begins developing in the fall and continues to grow under the ice throughout the winter. By mid-spring it develops turions, which are a wintering bud, that become dormant on the lake floor until ready to sprout. Curly-leaf is not the only plant to have a wintering bud, tulip bulbs overwinter very similarly to turions, although tulips are much prettier and not nearly as spikey as curly-leaf turions. Once summer comes around, the turions drop and the leaves die off. Once the leaves die off, the turions hang out on the lake bottom floor tucked in the mud, waiting to sprout. Some turions sprout the next year and some can stay cozied up in the mud for up to seven years!
Curly-leaf pondweed is such a pesky aquatic plant that it can easily outcompete the native vegetation, mainly due to the turions and the length of its survival rate. When a seed can hibernate in mud and muck for that many years, it is hard to know what could be in the seed bank of the lake floor. You do not know until it sprouts and reappears. It is also difficult to treat because it dies off quickly in the summer season. Most chemical treatments are applied too late to target this plant before it dies and releases the turions. Then when it dies off, it creates a dense mat of dead and dying material that coats the lake’s surface. When the vegetation is disturbed by boats at any point in the spring and summer months, the turions can drop down to the lake bottom and prepare to sprout or hibernate.
So the main question is how do we get rid of this pesky plant? Are we able to eradicate it? The trouble is, we may not be able to fully remove it once it is introduced to a lake. Just like with other AIS, we need to educate and avoid the spread to more lakes. Aitkin County currently has 20 lakes with curly-leaf pondweed out of the 365 Aitkin County lakes. Preventing the spread is our best weapon against AIS.
Some lakes like Round Lake are mapping curly-leaf pondweed and installing buoys around the infestation. This lets boaters know where the curly-leaf is and to avoid the area, so as to not disturb it and release the turions. This keeps the infestation from spreading to other areas of the lake and infesting other lakes in the area.
Not all “weeds” are bad. Lakes naturally have a variety of plants that offer important habitat for lake critters, some of which are native pondweeds, large-leaf pondweed and clasping-leaf pondweed. These two pondweeds differ from curly-leaf pondweed in the shape of the leaves and the importance of them. The main difference is that curly-leaf has small “teeth” along the edge of the leaves. Large-leaf and clasping-leaf have no “teeth” on the edges. Also, unlike curly-leaf, both the native species are beneficial to lake organisms as they provide habitat for many species of fish. The two native species do not invade areas or over compete with other native vegetation.
It is always important to keep in mind that it is illegal to transport plant material, mud or water on a watercraft. So, make sure to clean, drain and dry your watercraft before leaving the boat landing.
As lake users, we want to keep our lakes clean and protected for many years to come. We should all do our part to prevent the spread of AIS. No one likes a weedy lake, but they are important, so let’s keep in mind the good weeds and the bad weeds.
