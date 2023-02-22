“The connection between conservation and hunting is the essence of the NWTF’s mission,” said NWTF Chief Executive Officer Becky Humphries. The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) was established in 1973.
Aitkin NWTF
The Aitkin Gobblers area chapter of the NWTF held its annual Hunting Heritage Banquet Feb. 11. The Aitkin NWTF is celebrating its 24th year in the area and held its dinner at the 40 Club Convention Center.
The event included raffles, drawings, a live auction by Janzen Auctioneering, games and more. “We are trying to grow and give back to the community,” said Chapter President Jason Wold. The group awarded a $250 grant to the Aitkin County Elite Sharpshooters and an Aitkin Gobblers Chapter Scholarship in the amount of $250 to local Aitkin High School senior Eli Christy who is also eligible for a national scholarship.
Aitkin resident, John Appel, has been a part of the chapter for many years according to Wold. “One cool thing that happened,” said Wold, “we presented him (Appel) with a silver pledge pin that we were given as a group but we wanted him to have it. He has been a staple in the committee for many years. He is an integral part of our banquet.”
“We pride ourselves in getting kids involved in the community, the outdoors and being a part of this banquet,” explained Wold. Seventy kids attended the banquet this year said Wold, “Every kid left with something, some sort of prize. We had a table full of prizes. There were four guns and four lifetime licenses, fishing poles,” … and more.
“We have all veterans, first responders and active duty (military members) come up and get a veterans pin the night of the dinner,” said Wold. “Their names are all put into a drawing. We had a beautiful framed print of an eagle and Bob Janzen won it this year.”
The local chapter is looking to grow its membership. Those interested can contact Wold at 218-330-8724.
Minnesota NWTF
When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of dedicated work, that number hit an historic high of almost 7 million turkeys according to www.mnnwtf.org.
To date the state chapter of the NWTF has given back over $400,000 in scholarships to Minnesota’s youth. The NWTF has become a leader in conservation and protection of hunting rights. Thousands of people have been mentored by NWTF volunteers through coordinated spring turkey hunts. There are hands-on activities, veterans hunts, dream hunts, funds to support archery in schools and 4-H shooting sports. The list of state group accomplishments said, “Currently every dollar raised in Minnesota becomes more than $20 for on-the-ground work. Your NWTF is the most efficient conservation organization with 89¢ of every dollar returning to conservation work.”
“The NWTF is poised to make an even greater impact in conserving America’s many habitats and ensuring our hunting heritage for generations to come,” said Minnesota State Chapter President Linden Anderson.
The national organization is celebrating its 50th year and an anniversary celebration will be held July 22 in Caledonia, Minnesota, the “wild turkey capital of Minnesota.”
The local group is planning bingo at the American Legion in the spring, “We want to make sure to give back to the local veterans,” said Wold. A youth day is being planned at Wealthwood Rod and Gun Club with the Ruffed Grouse Society.
Find the Aitkin chapter on Facebook: “NWTF Aitkin Chapter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.