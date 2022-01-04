The Rum River Watershed includes all the land drained by the Rum River and its tributaries, starting with Mille Lacs Lake in the north and ending at the river’s confluence with the Mississippi in Anoka.
When you think about the future of the area’s water resources, what comes to mind? Do you have concerns about their health and that of the farms, forests, prairies, and aquatic habitats they support? Do you desire they provide clean water for drinking and recreation? Do you want protection from floods and extreme weather events? You can share your hopes and concerns by responding now to a new comprehensive plan for the Rum River Watershed.
The state of Minnesota has moved water planning from the county level to the watershed level. This change acknowledges that water flow doesn’t follow county boundaries, and it results in a more effective and cohesive plan. This “One Watershed, One Plan” approach has required the cooperative engagement of numerous counties, soil and water conservation districts, and stakeholder groups all the way from Mille Lacs Lake to the river’s confluence with the Mississippi. Groups and individuals have come together to blend local knowledge with established state strategies to draft a prioritized, targeted and measurable plan for the Rum River Watershed.
Your input now will further expand community involvement in the planning process. This involvement began with kickoff events throughout the watershed that collected insight from people who live, work, and play here. Further input was gathered from three implementation advisory committee meetings that included foresters, members of lake groups, agricultural producers and representatives of other groups.
To add your voice to the plan, visit the Rum River One Watershed One plan website.
The site provides access to:
1. A plan overview and your own downloadable copy of the plan document
2. A survey for collecting your written feedback (survey deadline is Jan. 10)
3. Information about attending the public meeting (virtually via Zoom or in person) to be held at the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Your participation will help ensure that the plan represents all the interests of the many individuals and communities that share the Rum River Watershed.
MILLE LACS LAKE WATERSHED GROUP
The Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group helps area landowners manage property in ways that support the water quality of Mille Lacs Lake and its surrounding area.
Visit MilleLacsWater shed.org to learn more about supporting a healthy lake environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.