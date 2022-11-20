Winter anglers on Mille Lacs Lake can enjoy a walleye harvest opportunity for the seventh season in a row. Starting on Thursday, Dec. 1, anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one walleye longer than 28 inches. 

“Our assessment netting shows that the walleye population is abundant enough to sustain some harvest again this winter,” said Brad Parsons, fisheries section manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “We know offering harvest opportunities when possible is important for anglers.”

