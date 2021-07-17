Last month, Nature published a ground-breaking study on the rapid decline of oxygen levels in freshwater lakes in temperate zones around the world – a pattern caused by rising temperatures.
Since 1980, there has been a 5.5% decline of oxygen levels at the surface and an 18.6% decline in deep-water sources. The study analyzed more than 45,000 samples gathered since 1941. The scope of the study included more than 400 lakes, including 84 lakes in Minnesota.
The University of Minnesota and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute partnered for the study.
Stephan Jane, one of the co-authors of the study and owner of a doctorate in biology from the Department of Biological Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, explained that the need for this study came from the scientific community’s knowledge of the critical role oxygen plays in the habitats of aquatic organisms and lake ecosystems.
“Our study has shown that oxygen conditions are changing, but this is also happening in the context of changing water temperatures,” he said.
Surface water temperatures are increasing by .38C every decade. Gretchen Hansen, co-author of the study and assistant professor of fisheries ecology at the University of Minnesota, explained that “the rate and magnitude of warming that we see in lakes is not explainable by natural fluctuations.”
She suggests that interested readers can check out an interactive graphing tool for a good explanation of natural fluctuations vs. climate change drivers of temperature increases: www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2015-whats-warming-the-world/
“It is likely that the ranges of many less tolerant species will be reduced, and it is also possible that these conditions may result in the loss of some species,” Jane said.
In a subset of nutrient-polluted lakes, the study showed that oxygen increased because of the increase of the production of phytoplankton or algae. Polluted lakes have abnormally high levels of phosphorus due to human activities like agriculture fertilizers, manure, organic wastes in sewage and industrial waste. This can lead to algae blooms and abnormally higher amounts of nutrients.
“Blooms of algae, including algae that are toxic to humans, can cause foul drinking water and restrict the recreational use of water bodies,” Jane said.
Unlike surface waters, the decline in oxygen in deep waters was associated with greater thermal stratification and loss of water clarity.
Thermal stratification, a natural process, occurs when stagnant water forms separate and distinct layers during warmer months. When stratification is significant, there is less mixing between the layers of water prohibiting deeper waters from replenishing their oxygen supplies.
Hansen explained that, “on a local scale, loss of oxygen in lakes can lead to fish kills and extirpations of deepwater fish like Tullibee that rely on cold, oxygen-rich water to survive the summer.”
Such losses can be devastating for communities that rely on healthy aquatic environments and aquatic species to support tourism.
“Declining oxygen will certainly change habitats for many aquatic species that are of recreational and economic importance to humans,” Jane said. “This is particularly true for cold-water species such as trout and salmon, which require that cooler deep waters needed to survive the warm summer months remain highly oxygenated.”
“This study is a very convincing demonstration that warming is not only going to alter ecosystems at some point in the future, but that this is already happening,” Jane said.
This problem is more than 70 years in the making, but Hansen isn’t all doom and gloom. “It is not too late to avoid the most negative outcomes but we have to act now.”
In fact, Hansen said, “Minnesota is a leader in protecting cold, oxygen rich water in lakes by protecting forested watersheds. We can continue to invest in water quality initiatives to slow or prevent the loss of oxygen from our lakes, while also working to do everything we can to slow the pace of climate change.”
