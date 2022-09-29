Minnesota was represented at the National Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) annual meeting in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this month.
Since 1938, the 10 states of the Mississippi River Parkway Commission have worked together, focused on the Great River Road and the benefit it brings to all the partner states. The MRPC’s mission is to lead in preserving, promoting and enhancing the Great River Road National Scenic Byway along the Mississippi River, benefiting communities and travelers.
Minnesota’s meeting attendees - Senator David Senjem, Grand Rapids to Brainerd Regional Commissioner Megan Christianson, Elk River to Hastings Regional Commissioner John Anfinson, David Kelliher ofthe Minnesota Historical Society and At-Large Member Anne Lewis – participated in a variety of sessions and meetings to further the organization’s work at the state and national levels.
Lewis ended her term as pilot (chair) of the 10-state organization and was recognized for her vision and leadership of the organization for the past two years. Anfinson was elected as pilot pro tem (vice chair) and will continue Minnesota’s tradition of service.
Senjem was recognized with the MRPC Distinguished Service Award in appreciation for his service to the MRPC and MN-MRPC since 2003. Senjem was noted to be a dedicated, positive leader and advocate for the Mississippi River Parkway Commission and Great River Road.
The timing of the meeting was fitting, with September being annual Drive the Great River Road Month. But September isn’t the only time to take in all the things to see and do. There’s something for everyone year ’round. For more information visit www.mnmississippiriver.com and www.experiencemississippiriver.com.
