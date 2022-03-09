At the January Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) meeting, a decision was made to gather interest from county aquatic invasive species (AIS) coordinators about a program named Lakepledge.
Executive director, Tim Terrill, explained that lake homeowners and AIS coordinators now have an opportunity to work together on a project to protect water resources from zebra mussels and harmful invaders.
The program Lakepledge began in Hennepin County as a pilot project in which lake homeowners go to a website and click on activities watercraft that they own, do.
When the owner clicks on a list of specific actions, they are directed to information-specific videos on that action they can watch and learn about ways to protect their lake and take a pledge to do those actions.
The program not only keeps track of how many videos the landowner watched, but also keeps track of what lake they live on providing a percentage of how many other landowners on that lake also took the pledge. It produces a report on the activities that people do on a specific lake and provides data on what AIS protection measures need to be implemented.
The board thought it was a useful tool that allows lake associations and county coordinators to fine tune education efforts based on homeowner uses on the lake. The board asked Terrill to talk with county AIS coordinators to see if there is interest in the program.
