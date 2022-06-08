The Mississippi River Brainerd segment has been selected by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) for the One Watershed, One Plan program. This program allows counties to transition from county-based water management planning to watershed-based planning.
Local professionals developing the plan are seeking input from the public and a public kick-off event has been scheduled. “Because they live in the region and use the land’s resources, local citizens are critical to the input process. With a resident knowledge base, we will be able to better develop a sensible long-term plan that reflects the needs and concerns of our citizens. Public input matters. Which natural resources are most important to you? What do you, as a resident, care about and which natural resource(s) should be addressed first?” said Shannon Wettstein, Morrison Soil and Water Conservation district manager.
Those who were unable to attend the public kick-off event June 6, but would still like to voice concerns, opinions and ideas regarding the watershed, may complete the survey located at https://arcg.is/0HW4zv.
The planning area for the Mississippi River Brainerd One Watershed, One Plan boundary begins in Aitkin County where the river flows through the cities of Aitkin, Brainerd/Baxter and Little Falls. The watershed encompasses all or parts of Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison and Todd counties.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.