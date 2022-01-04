Big Sandy Lake Vintage Snowmobile Run set
Shannon Brown photo from 2020 event

For decades, Big Sandy Lake north of McGregor has been the site for a vintage snowmobile run. In 2020, the event was canceled.

Big Sandy Lodge and Resort will host the annual event on Saturday, Jan. 8 starting at 8 a.m.

For information, see the “Big Sandy Lake Vintage Snowmobile Run” page on Facebook.

