Beginning June 2, visitors with mobility disabilities can use an all-terrain track chair or an adaptive beach chair at six state parks throughout the state. The all-terrain track chairs enable visitors with mobility disabilities to explore non-accessible trails and other areas within state parks.
“Minnesota state parks are for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age or ability,” Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Assistant Commissioner Shannon Lotthammer said. “Adaptive equipment like these all-terrain track chairs allows visitors to explore the great outdoors. Along with other parks and trails providers across the state—like our partners in Olmsted County and the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center—we hope to provide a system of adaptive-supported recreation opportunities, from backyard to backcountry.”
Approximately one in four people in the U.S. are living with some form of disability.
“We know spending time in nature provides significant health and wellness benefits to people,” Minnesota Council on Disability Executive Director David Dively said. “Providing adaptive equipment like the track chairs for visitors to use is critical to ensuring all Minnesotans have access to these outdoor opportunities. It furthers our work to ensure Minnesotans with disabilities can live, work, and play in the communities they choose.”
Adaptive equipment also is available for use in local and regional parks and trails systems throughout the state, including Olmsted County Parks (OlmstedCounty.gov/Residents/Parks-Recreation/Parks) and the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center (HormelNatureCenter.org). The adaptive beach chair is located at McCarthy Beach State Park and enables visitors to enjoy a one-of-a-kind beach experience within a state park setting.
For more information, visit the DNR’s website (mndnr.gov/State_Parks/Track-Chairs.html).
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.