Snowmobile trail conditions vary throughout Minnesota. In areas where there’s good snow, riders have been getting out with gusto.
Last week was Snowmobiling Safety Awareness Week, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers remind all riders to brush up on safety and prioritize safe rides.
• Stay on marked trails. Minnesota’s snowmobile clubs work hard to maintain good riding conditions on the state’s trails. Riders who stay on groomed trails are less likely to strike an obstacle or trespass onto private property. In some parts of the state, wet conditions where trails go through low areas or across lakes mean trails aren’t yet groomed. Riders should check trail conditions (mndnr.gov/snow_depth) before heading out.
• Leave the booze at home. Riding under the influence is one of two main factors in crashes and plays a role in about 60 percent of those that are fatal.
• Watch the speed. Going too fast is the other main factor in crashes. Many serious and fatal crashes happen when a speeding snowmobiler loses control or strikes an object.
• Be careful on the ice. In recent years, nearly every through-the-ice fatality has involved people who were riding a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle when they fell through. There must be at least 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice to support the weight of a snowmobile and rider.
• Take a snowmobile safety course. It’s required of anyone born after 1976 and recommended for everyone. People with snowmobile safety certification are less likely to be involved in serious or fatal crashes.
