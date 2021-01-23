The Horseshoe Lake Inn in McGregor will host a vintage snowmobile run Saturday, Jan. 30.
The vintage run will go from The Village Pump in Tamarack to the Inn. The Tamarack start is slated at 11 a.m. with a barbecue at the Horseshoe from 1-4 p.m.
The Inn will be judging sleds and also hold a medallion hunt.
For more information on the vintage run, call the Inn at 218-426-3029.
