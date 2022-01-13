The Up North Riders Inc. ATV Club will hold  an ATV and snowmobile ice ride Saturday, Feb. 26 in McGregor.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Fisherman’s Bay Bar and Grill, North Hwy. 65, McGregor. Spend the day riding Big Sandy Lake and Lake Minnewawa. All snowmobiles, ATVs, and side-by-sides are welcome.

At 6 p.m. there will be prizes and drawings at Fisherman’s Bay with a meat raffle before and after drawings.

For more information, go to the Up North Riders ATV Club page on Facebook.

