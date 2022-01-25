The McGregor area senior fish house is once again open for use.

The McGregor Lions put the fish house out on Big Sandy this year.

The house is heated, the holes are drilled…and there is no charge. It is for use by seniors (over 62) and handicapped people who want to experience ice fishing.  

Reservations are required.Call Russ Thompson at 218-426-3369 for more details and reservations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.