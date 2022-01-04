McGregor opens new skating rink

McGregor Community Education held a kick-off event Dec. 29 at the new ice skating rink in McGregor.

 Jennifer Koehler

McGregor Community Education held a kick-off event Dec. 29 at the new ice skating rink in McGregor.

The rink is located near the entrance to the McGregor Public School. Hot dogs, marshmallows and a fire  to warm up were available at the event. The fire pit was donated by Ace Hardware in McGregor.

The rink was made possible by a $6,000 donation from the Sam Oden Memorial Fund and constructed by T-Rex Rinks.

The rink is open to the public and is lighted at night. Seating will eventually be provided and the school district is working on providing loaner skates for children.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.