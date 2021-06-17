East Central Regional Library has news for state park enthusiasts this summer.
Thanks to a new Minnesota Department of Natural Resources program, library branches in Aitkin, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties are offering free, seven-day vehicle passes to any of the 75 state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota.
Patrons ages 18 and older with an active library account can check out a Minnesota State Parks library pass at these branch locations:
• Aitkin and McGregor (Aitkin County)
• Mora (Kanabec County)
• Milaca, Mille Lacs/Isle and Princeton (Mille Lacs County)
The passes can be reserved at ecrlib.lib cal.com/reserve/StateParkPass. Reserving a park pass through East Central Regional Library does not reserve a campsite in a state park. Those must be reserved through the DNR website: mndnr.gov/Reservations.
The Minnesota DNR selected East Central Regional Library and other regional library systems across the state to be a part of the DNR’s new Minnesota State Parks Library program. The passes can be checked out for seven-day periods, starting June 1 through June 30, 2022.
Patrons will need their library card to check out a park pass. Once checked out, the expiration date will be written on a receipt attached to the pass for display in the patron’s vehicle dashboard. After the pass expires, it does not need to be returned and can be recycled.
The DNR selected libraries in counties where the median household income is less than $58,000 a year or where more than 40% of residents are enrolled in free and reduced-price lunch. The DNR divided 122 passes among every regional library system statewide. Passes are funded by the DNR’s Parks and Trails Legacy Amendment dollars.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or contact your library branch location.
