The Friends of the Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge opened and dedicated a boardwalk and photo blind last Oct. 1 in memory of long-time friend of the refuge, Warren Nelson.
The blind allows visitors a unique up-close glimpse of wildlife at the refuge. With the recent spring opening of Wildlife Drive through the refuge, the blind is now accessible to the public for a new season.
The Friends of Rice Lake Refuge received memorial contributions from Bill and Carol Stauffer in memory of Nelson. Additional funding was received from the McGregor Lions Club, the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club and the McGregor Fire Department Relief Association to purchase the necessary materials for both the boardwalk and the blind.
Everett Olesen, Aitkin, coordinated the construction of the boardwalk as his Eagle Scout project, and the Tamarack Sportsmen’s Club constructed the photo blind.
The blind overlooks a small wetland, which is home to a variety of waterfowl, beaver, mink, deer and other assorted birds frequenting the area. The blind accommodates two people comfortably and two chairs are located inside. Sliding screened panels can be moved to provide for an unobstructed view.
The best times to visit are typically early mornings or later in the day, as that is when wildlife is most active, according to refuge manager Walt Ford.
Warren Nelson, a wildlife photographer, was a former refuge volunteer, board member to the Friends of Rice Lake NWR, a dedicated birder and wildlife photographer. While Warren died in 2014, his long-term commitment and support of Rice Lake NWR made for a fitting tribute to dedicate the photo blind in his name.
Several of Warren’s friends gathered last fall along with representatives from the organizations that assisted in the construction and provided the necessary funding for the project.
The photo blind is located approximately one-half mile west of Twin Lakes in the refuge. A directional sign points the way. The blind is open from sunrise until sunset each day.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
