The Aitkin Sno-Drifters are scheduled for their annual vintage snowmobile ride Saturday, Feb. 13.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no official show or trophies, with multiple registration and starting points.
Those starting points are:
• The 40 Club, 950 2nd St. N
• The Landing, 145 Southgate
• Sno-Drifters clubhouse, 1070 Air Park Dr.
• The Joint, eight miles south on Hwy. 169
• VFW Post 1727, 36558, 410th Ave.
Registration is free, starting at 10 a.m. The run will be self-guided from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A $5 fun run card can be purchased for a chance to win prizes.
For more information, contact Janet Donner at 218-232-2668 or email her at donner_j@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.