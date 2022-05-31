Long Lake Conservation Center is offering a full summer camp schedule for the first time since 2018. The schedule includes beginner, intermediate and advanced firearm safety training, outdoor explorers adventure camp, fishing camp and, for the first time, astronomy camp.
“Summer isn’t the same without camps,” Long Lake Manager Dave McMillan said. “We are excited to once again welcome young people to Long Lake for swimming, canoeing, outdoor adventures, nature explorations, songs and s’mores around the campfire and old-fashioned camp fun.”
FISHING CAMP
June 12-17 - Learn everything you need to know to be a successful angler. You will practice tying knots and casting, learn about equipment, rules and fishing ethics before fishing in two lakes. You will also learn about fish habitats.
FORKHORN I
June 12-17; June 26 - July 1; July 17-22 - These are six-day, five-night camps that mix firearms safety training with traditional summer camp activities, such as canoeing, camping, orienteering, swimming and more. Camp includes lodging, meals, snacks, range day fees and everything your camper will need to earn a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Firearms Safety Certificate.
FORKHORN II
July 10-15 - This six-day, five-night camp takes students beyond the basic whitetail deer hunting knowledge and strategies as well as advanced bow hunting training.
FORKHORN III
July 24-29 - This six-day, five-night camp is designed for youth who already have their Firearms Safety Certificate and hunting experience. This camp is designed for those seeking to expand knowledge of big and small game hunting tips and techniques, as well as hunter ethics.
OUTDOOR EXPLORERS CAMP
July 24-29 - This six-day, five-night camp is for youth interested in having adventures in nature. Every day, campers will spend time exploring hands-on activities to build skills in nature and conservation, wilderness meals, building survival shelters, canoeing, camping, bog exploration, fishing, astronomy and more. This camp also includes plenty of time for summer activities like swimming, crafts, fishing, campfires and games.
ASTRONOMY CAMP
Aug. 3-7 - Explore the terrestrial world by day, and stars at night. During Astronomy Camp, you will study how the Earth is influenced by different objects in the solar system and the universe. Learn how telescopes work and set one up to observe objects in one of the darkest skies in Minnesota. Use LLCC’s 12-inch and 10-inch Dobsonian telescopes to view the moon, planets and distant objects in space. Learn how to recognize individual stars and the constellations they are a part of and how early navigators used them to find their way. This camp is instructed by Long Lake staff as well as members of the Minnesota Astronomical Society.
Learn more about camps and register at longlakecc.org/summercamp, or call Long Lake at 218-768-4653.
