The Blue Moose Bar and Grill on Horseshoe Lake in McGregor hosted the 50th Annual Tamarack SnoFlyers Vintage Snowmobile Run on Jan. 29.

All manner of vintage snowmobiles were entered in the event; some registered to have their machines judged by the public for a Peoples’ Choice award —for this category, attendees voted for their favorite sled for whatever reason.

A panel of club judges also judged registered machines in several categories: Best Original Vintage, Best Restored Vintage, Oldest Vintage and  Most Unique Sled. There was also an award for oldest rider.

“The snowmobile club has about 150 members,” said Carmen Rinta, who is the outgoing club secretary. Her husband, Al Rinta, won the Oldest Rider  award for the event.

