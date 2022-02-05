A lineup of the winners in several categories at Saturday’s Tamarack SnoFlyers 50th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Run included, from left: Steve Larsen, who took first place in the Peoples’ Choice Award for his 1969 Star Jet, Snow Jet machine as well as being judged Most Unique Sled of the 144 registered for judging; second from left is Mike Floen, who won third place in the Peoples’ Choice with his 1979 Ski Doo Blizzard; third from left is Rick Erickson, who rode a 1971 Bor-Ski Mark II sled and was judged Best Original Vintage Sled; third from right, Christine Grover’s Second Place Peoples’ Choice award was accepted by her husband; second from right is Oldest Rider Al Rinta, who was riding a 1993 John Deere; shown at far right is Mike Larva who won the Best Restored Sled award. Not shown is Travis Ingebrigtson, who won the Oldest Vintage Sled with his 1960 Polaris Ranger.
The Blue Moose Bar and Grill on Horseshoe Lake in McGregor hosted the 50th Annual Tamarack SnoFlyers Vintage Snowmobile Run on Jan. 29.
All manner of vintage snowmobiles were entered in the event; some registered to have their machines judged by the public for a Peoples’ Choice award —for this category, attendees voted for their favorite sled for whatever reason.
A panel of club judges also judged registered machines in several categories: Best Original Vintage, Best Restored Vintage, Oldest Vintage and Most Unique Sled. There was also an award for oldest rider.
“The snowmobile club has about 150 members,” said Carmen Rinta, who is the outgoing club secretary. Her husband, Al Rinta, won the Oldest Rider award for the event.
