Aitkin Community Education is now holding signups for its youth baseball and softball programs.
Aitkin baseball offers both in-house and travel leagues. The in-house league games are one or two nights a week starting at the end of May and running through mid-July.
Each age bracket is broken down into teams of local children and they play each other.
The travel league is for those interestd in more competitive baseball in which the teams travel to local tournaments on weekends. It runs the end of May through July.
In-house leagues include:
• Rookie #AB-Rookie - Boys and girls finishing first and second grades (ages 7-8)
• Minors #AB-Minor - Boys and girls finishing third and fourth grades (ages 9-10)
• Majors #AB-Major - Boys and girls finishing fifth and sixth graders (ages 11-12)
All parents of in-house league youth must sign up to work the concession stand for two games. Parents will be notified of this procedure upon registration.
Travel teams are ages 9 and under, 10 and under, 11 and under, 12 and under and 13 and under.
All in-house and travel players need to go through an assessment. Evaluation day is Sunday, March 28. There is an optional practice day on Sunday, March 21 from 3-8 p.m.
All players are welcome to come at anytime to go through the stations as long as they wish.
The AYF softball mission statement, meanwhile, is to create a development youth softball league that fosters love of the game, stresses sportsmanship, teachers fundamentals, and encourages community involvement.
Coaches will be volunteer parents every year. This parent involvement is essential to creating the type of atmosphere the group is trying to achieve. AYF is looking for a head coach and assistants for each team.
Girls are split equally within grade level. The leagues are rookies (first and second grade), minors (third and fourth grade) and majors (fifth and sixth graders)
Players from outside the Aitkin area are welcome. The rules will vary based on level. Rookies will be coach pitch and some off the tee. Players will be taught how to pitch, but player pitch will mostly start at the minors level.
The schedule includes 11 sessions of games and practices. Players will be provided t-shirt jerseys that they will get to keep. All players need to attend player assessment Saturday, March 27.
