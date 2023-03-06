“Spring turkey hunting is the best time I know to be in the woods. We witness a transformation watching the woods wake up from winter,” said James Burnham, hunter and angler recruitment, retention and reactivation coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “For anyone who’s interested in learning to hunt turkeys, the winter months are a great time to prepare.”

Burnham shared his top three tips for those hoping to try turkey hunting in Minnesota when it begins in April: practice shooting, scout for turkeys and get gear ahead of time.

